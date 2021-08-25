Johnson City “porch pirate” found guilty of burglary

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A Johnson City man was found guilty of burglary yesterday, after stealing packages.

Charles Alexander was accused of breaking into a multi-resident building on Oak Street on February 17th, and stealing packages that had been delivered.

“Unfortunately, this type of piracy is on the rise. Citizens who spend hard earned money shouldn’t need to worry about burglars taking their property. This defendant will be going to State prison,” said Mike Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.

Sentencing is scheduled to take place in late October.