JOHNSON CITY, NY – Johnson City Police are looking for whomever may have stolen human remains from a village cemetery.

JC Police say several mausoleums were broken into and vandalized earlier this month at Floral Park Cemetery.

Vandals broke into at least 5 of them, breaking glass in the process.

Chief Brent Dodge says human remains were disturbed and possibly stolen.

JC Police continue to investigate and encourage anyone with information to step forward.