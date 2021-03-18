Johnson City Police raise money for autism awareness

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Members of a local police department are raising money for a cause very close to them.

This is the fourth year the Johnson City Police Department is selling T-shirts to raise money for the local organization Alive with Autism.

Several members of the forty person department have a relative with the condition, including Detective Josh Bilek whose son is on the spectrum.

Bilek says in addition to the money raised, it’s important to increase awareness.

“Fastest growing developmental disabilities out there with a 178% increase since 2000. So, it’s not a matter of if we’re going to assist people in the community with autism, it’s when. So, having that awareness and having that training and knowledge to see those little things, to make that a positive outcome,” he said.

Bilek says new police recruits now received special training on how to interact with people with autism.

Over its first three years, the campaign has raised $6,000 for Alive with Autism.

You can buy short and long-sleeved T-shirts as well as this year masks with the special JCPD autism awareness logo.

Go to the Johnson City Police Department Facebook page for more information.