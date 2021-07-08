Johnson City Police offer reward in NBT Bank robbery case

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Johnson City Police have released additional surveillance photos and are now offering a reward for information as they hunt for the man who robbed a bank in the village last Friday.

J-C Police released these images taken from surveillance cameras within the NBT Bank on Main Street and others in the community.

The bank was robbed at about 1:30 PM on Friday.

The photos show a black man fleeing the bank on a bicycle.

The suspect is described as about 6 feet tall and was wearing dark colored pants, dark shoes, a light blue denim jacket, and a black hat with long dark hair.

The suspect had a backpack and a black and white bag, and was riding a smaller sized mountain bicycle.

Police are offering a reward up to $10,000 for original information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the robbery.

Confidential tips can be left by calling 798-9318 extension 511.

