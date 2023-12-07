JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City Police Department is ensuring local children have a present to open on Christmas Day.

JCPD is hosting its 4th annual Shop with a Cop event on December 10 at 10 a.m., Held at the Johnson City Walmart, children and police officers will have the opportunity to build relationships as they shop together throughout the store.

The Johnson City Walmart has given the police department a grant that allows officers to continue the event and give back to youth in the community.

This year, 20 children were chosen to participate in the unique event. Each child will get a gift card to purchase items of their choice. The items will then be hand wrapped by employees from the Johnson City Central School District, so the children have something exciting to look forward to this holiday season.