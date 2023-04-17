JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In partnership with the Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, the Johnson City Police Department is hosting a community gun buyback on Saturday, April 29th, at the JC Senior Center.

The department will accept working and non-working, unloaded firearms in exchange for compensation on site.

Money will be provided in the form of a prepaid gift card once the gun is received and secured by law enforcement officers.

James stresses that this is an amnesty program and all guns will be accepted with no questions asked.

You will receive the following amount per firearm:

$500 – assault rifle or ghost gun

$150 – handgun ($500 will be given for the first handgun turned in)

$75 – rifle or shotgun

$25 – non-working, replica, antique, homemade, or 3D printed gun

There is no limit on the number of firearms an individual can turn in. They must be unloaded and placed in a bag or box.