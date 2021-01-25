Johnson City police arrest licensed pharmacist in drug bust

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A licensed pharmacist from Unadilla has been arrested on drug and weapons charges.

Last Tuesday evening, Johnson City Police say they confiscated 1.4 pounds of methamphetamine, a loaded 9 millimeter handgun with its serial number defaced, a glass pipe, digital scale, drug packaging materials and over $4,400 in cash from 31 year-old Mark Mongillo.

Police say they pulled Mongillo over for driving erratically on Route 201 in the village.

He is now facing federal charges including intent to sell meth.