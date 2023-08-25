JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) The Johnson City Central School District released a statement on Friday announcing the resignation of middle school principal Daniel Erickson.

Erickson, who is pending charges for the attempted rape of a former student, has made the decision to step down from his role as principal.

On August 25, in a letter to students and families, Superintendent of Schools Eric Race said Erickson is no longer with the district. Race assured the school’s commitment to the safety and well-being of students as they plan to return to school.

In the letter, Race also announced the appointment of Steven Deinhardt as the new middle school interim principal. According to Race, Deinhardt has many years of experience in the world of education and was formerly an Assistant Superintendent for the Binghamton City School District.

“Please know that our district’s commitment to providing a safe, nurturing, and academically

enriching environment remains unwavering. We will work together as a community to ensure that our school continues to thrive and provide the best educational experience for all our students,” said Race.

Erickson was arrested on July 7 after he allegedly spent more than a week attempting to lure a 16-year-old girl to have sex with him. According to investigators, Erickson began communicating with the Johnson City high school student over Snapchat. He initially posed as a younger adult, but then later used his position as middle school principal and information from the district’s database to convince the girl of his true identity. Investigators say the communication with the student was sexual in nature and included statements about engaging in sex.

Erickson allegedly had made prior attempts to rendezvous with the student, with police sating he went to her home, but she refused to meet him. The Broome County Sheriff’s Office was alerted and helped to set up a meeting with Erickson, where he was later arrested. According to Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar, Erickson showed up to the scheduled rendezvous with a box of condoms, chicken McNuggets and a McDonald’s Grimace shake. He was remanded to Broome County Jail and released on bail on July 12.

Following the arrest, the Johnson City Central School District placed Erickson on administrative leave and prohibited him from entering school grounds.

In the letter, Race also reminded the district of their immediate action against Erickson following the arrest. He also states they’ve been fully cooperative with law enforcement, specifically the Broome County Sheriff’s Department, at the time of the arrest and throughout the investigation.