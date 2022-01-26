TOWN OF CHENANGO- The Broome County’s Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of a Johnson City man who allegedly crashed his truck while intoxicated.

43 year-old Daniel Koshinski was driving on State Route 12 near the intersection of Oak Hill Road in the Town of Chenango on Tuesday evening around 10 PM.

Koshinski crossed the yellow lines into the southbound land in his pickup truck, then overcorrected and lost control.

The truck overturned one or two times before coming to rest on its wheels.

Koshinski then continued to drive the wrong way. When police caught up with him they observed that the truck he was driving had no windshield or sideview mirrors and had crush damage to the roof of the cab.

Koshinski seemed to be uninjured, but was displaying signs of intoxication.

He refused to participate in field sobriety tests and was taken to the Sheriff’s Office, where he refused to submit a chemical test of his breath.

He was issued tickets for driving while intoxicated, moving from a lane unsafely, operating a motor vehicle with no windshield and operating a motor vehicle with no left side view mirror.

Koshinski was released to a friend.