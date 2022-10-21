JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Ryan Belleman on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Belleman is wanted for Menacing in the Second Degree.

He is roughly 5’11” tall and 165 pounds.

His last known address was 463 Main Street, Apt. 3, Johnson City.

Anyone with information on the location of Swarts is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line: (607)778-1196

Warrants Division: (607)778-2923 or (607)778-2933