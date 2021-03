JOHNSON CITY, NY – A Johnson City man has been sentenced following a shooting last May.

Tariq Johnson of Johnson City has been sentenced to 5 years in New York State Prison with 5 years post release supervision.

Johnson previously pled guilty to a charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon following a shooting on May 21 last year on Binghamton’s South Side.

A minor was taken into custody that night and charged with attempted murder, though the intended victim was not injured.