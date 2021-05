BINGHAMTON, NY – A verdict has been announced for Larry Harris, who was accused in the murder of 11 year-old Jerome Smith.

Harris, of Johnson City, was indicted for the murder back in April of 2019.

The murder occurred on February 2nd of 2019.

Today, a grand jury found him guilty of Manslaughter in the First Degree.

Smith’s mother, Shakia Crute, was sentenced in 2019 for her part in the murder.