Johnson City man convicted for sexually abusing 7 year-old child

JOHNSON CITY – A Johnson City man has been convicted of sexually abusing a 7 year-old child.
Last week, a Broome County jury found Rayvon McNealy guilty of sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.
He will be sentenced in October.
by: NC 34 StaffPosted: / Updated:
JOHNSON CITY – A Johnson City man has been convicted of sexually abusing a 7 year-old child.
Last week, a Broome County jury found Rayvon McNealy guilty of sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.
He will be sentenced in October.