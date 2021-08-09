Johnson City man convicted for sexually abusing 7 year-old child

JOHNSON CITY – A Johnson City man has been convicted of sexually abusing a 7 year-old child.

Last week, a Broome County jury found Rayvon McNealy guilty of sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

He will be sentenced in October.

