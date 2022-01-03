JOHNSON CITY, NY – A Johnson City man has been charged with murder following the stabbing death of another man on New Year’s Eve.

J-C Police arrested 33 year-old Kyle Babola on Friday night.

Police responded to 330 Floral Avenue shortly after 6:30 P-M and found 55 year-old Scott Groover suffering from a stab wound.

Groover was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Police say the cause of death was cardiac arrest due to blood loss.

Babola was arrested at about 10:30 that night at an address on Helen Street.

Police believe the 2 men knew each other.

Investigators are seeking assistance from the public.

Anyone with information about the incident or the relationship between the 2 men is asked to call detectives at 729-9318×232