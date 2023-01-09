JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On January 6th, the Johnson City Police Department responded to an active house fire at a residence on Columbus Place.

According to officers, there was heavy smoke coming from inside of the residence.

Binghamton and Johnson City firemen worked to quickly extinguish the fire.

During an investigation into the incident, officers spoke with witnesses, collected video evidence and spoke with building residents.

Police determined that 64-year-old Thomas Taber, a resident of the home, intentionally set the fire and then left.

He was arrested and charged with Arson in the Third Degree before being released in compliance with New York State bail reform laws.