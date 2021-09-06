Johnson City man arrested in Friday morning robbery case

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Johnson City Police arrested a man in conjunction with a Friday robbery in Johnson City.

Police responded to a check the welfare complaint at 11 Main Street on Friday morning, where they found the man who was the victim in the robbery.

Police determined that the victim and 51 year-old Robert Greene of Johnson City had gotten into a dispute which resulted in Greene allegedly forcibly stealing property from the victim.

The victim also had injuries that appeared to be minor stab wounds.

Greene was processed and taken to the Broome County Correctional Facility and later the Broome County Jail.