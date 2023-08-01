JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) The Johnson City Police Department announced Tuesday that a man was arrested following questioning for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a minor.

On Thursday, July 27, 2023, the police received a report of sexual conduct between a 36-year-old man and a 15-year-old. Detectives conducted interviews and established that the suspect, Andrew Hubbard, had previously engaged in sexual acts with the victim.

A short time after, members of the JCPD Community Action Team located Hubbard on Main Street in the village of Johnson City. Once he was brought in and questioned by authorities, Hubbard was charged with Rape in the third degree and Criminal Sex Act in the third degree, both of which are class E felonies.

Hubbard was processed and arraigned at Broome County CAP, then subsequently released from custody by Justice Dadamio in accordance with NYS bail reform laws.