Johnson City man accused of setting his house on fire following dispute

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A Johnson City man is accused of setting fire to his house following a domestic dispute last month.

JC Police arrested 32-year-old Nicholas Richard today on charges of arson and criminal mischief.

Police say that on January 11th, a fire was reported at 307 Deyo Hill Road and officers arrived to find the house fully engulfed.

They say Richard initially fled the scene but was later located and sent to a hospital in Syracuse for treatment of injuries he received in the fire.

Investigators say the fire was intentionally set and was the result of a domestic dispute.

The JC Fire Marshal previously reported that the wife and 3 children were not at home at the time of the blaze.