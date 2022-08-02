JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In a board meeting tonight, the Village of Johnson City will be introducing a newly proposed law that would limit where Overdose Prevention Centers, Heroin Safe Zones, Supervised Consumption Facilities, or Supervised Injection Sites are allowed in the community.

These supervised injection locations are medically supervised facilities designed to provide an environment in which people are able to consume, ingest, inject, or otherwise use illicit recreational drugs intravenously or by using other methods. These locations look to help cut down on accidental overdose deaths.

The main idea of the proposed law is to prohibit these facilities anywhere within the I-District overlay, within 250 feet of any residential building, or within 500 feet of any church, school, park, playground, or amusement arcade.

The Johnson City I-District is a section of the village that has received major grants from New York State for revitalization. UHS Wilson Medical Center and the new Binghamton University Pharmaceutical campus are two major establishments that lie within the district boundaries.

Some safe zones (injection sites) will be allowed in the village as long as they comply with Village of Johnson City code and designated local, state, and federal authority.

Several supervised injection sites are already open in New York State, specifically in New York City, and they could move into the area at some point in the future. The Village of Johnson City is getting ahead of this process and setting boundaries for that possibility.

The Village Board desires to hold a public hearing in regards to this new law. If that is accepted tonight, a public hearing will be held at 7:30 p.m. on September 6th in order for this law to pass.