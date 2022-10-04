JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A portion of the village D.W. Smith committed himself to protect and serve is now officially dedicated to his memory.

Today, signs designating Route 17-C, better known as Main Street, as the Patrolman David D.W. Smith Memorial Highway were unveiled in Johnson City.

More than 8 years ago, Smith was shot and killed while responding to a call near Wilson Hospital.

He had served with the J.C. Police for 18 and a half years.

In honor of his service, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and State Senator Fred Akshar, with the support of the Village Board passed legislation naming the roadway.

Smith was the treasurer of the J.C. Police Association and was awarded a certificate for exceptional valor in 2002.

Johnson City Police Chief Brent Dodge said, “I had the pleasure of working those first 15 years with D.W. Smith. So, if you didn’t know him, he was a unique guy, who was known for his sense of humor and his sharp wit, which made him a fun guy to be around and it made him quite popular here at the station.”

Smith’s brother, Steven said that the portion of Main Street that is being dedicated was their stomping grounds when they were young.

He said their mom used to take them to the E.J. shoe store downtown while it was still there.

The village had previously named the Arch Street bridge over the railroad tracks in Smith’s memory.