Johnson City holds memorial service to honor the nation’s fallen

JOHNSON CITY, NY – And while Johnson City, like other municipalities, canceled its Memorial Day parade, there was still a solemn ceremony held this morning in honor of our nation’s fallen.

Johnson City American Legion Post 758 in conjunction with the VFW Post 2332 held a brief service at the flagpole in the veteran’s section of Calvary cemetery this morning before a small gathering of veterans and local dignitaries.

Prayers were given and four veterans offered a salute, two of them using gun powder long guns.

There was Taps and Broome County Legislator Rick Balles spoke of the need to honor the war dead during these troubling times.

“I think it’s very important that we do recognize here on Memorial Day, especially during this COVID-19 crisis that we’re under, that we take some time to recognize those men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice of their lives to make us a free country,” said Balles.

One tradition that did continue this year was Johnson City High School students assisting local veterans in the placing of American flags on the gravesites of those who served.