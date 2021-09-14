Johnson City fire department receives large grant

JOHNSON, NY – The Johnson City Fire Department is receiving help from the federal government so that it can remain fully staffed.

The village is getting a $923,000 SAFER grant from the Department of Homeland Security.

SAFER stands for Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response.

The money will cover the salaries of 4 firefighters over 3 years.

Fire Marshal and Acting Fire Chief Bob Blakeslee tells NewsChannel 34 that the additional personnel will allow the department to have an additional firefighter on every shift and will increase the ability to respond to medical calls.

Blakeslee says this is the 4th SAFER grant J-C has received in recent years.

He says that when the funding runs out, staff levels are usually offset by retirements and other attrition.