Johnson City drug raid turns up variety of narcotics and weapons

by: NC 34 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A drug raid in Johnson City last week allegedly turned up a variety of narcotics and weapons including parts for a ghost gun.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force searched 242 Grand Avenue on Thursday.

They arrested Edward Fuller and charged him with drug and weapons charges.

Police say they recovered methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as an illegal 9 millimeter handgun, metal and plastic knuckles, a switchblade, 2 high capacity magazine and the components for an illegal and untraceable homemade ghost gun.

