Johnson City Bookmobile returns

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A local school district is taking its love of reading on the go this summer.

The Johnson City School District’s Bookmobile is back.

The converted school bus acts as a mini library, carrying books for infants to adults.

Kids and their families are encouraged to swing by the bus on Wednesdays, where they can find or return a book, as well as pick up a free grab and go school lunch.

Bethany Earl is an Elementary Reading Teacher for the district.

She says the bus helps bring a spark of excitement and interest in reading, so kids don’t drift away from it over the summer.

“You really like gaming, let’s find some books about that. You know? So just trying to just open their eyes to different books that…and there’s lot of great books of how to, so it doesn’t just need to be your chapter book and whatnot,” says Earl.

If you want to catch the Bookmobile in action, they are open on Wednesdays in from now until August 18.

They visit Baker Street Park from 10 to 10:45, Sarah Jane Church from 11 to 11:45, CFJ Park from noon to 12:45 and finish at Floral Ave Park from 1 to 1:45.

Masks are required.