Johnson City and Syracuse men forgive the priests who abused them

SYRACUSE N.Y -Two men who as children were sexually abused by their priests are sharing their unusual approach to healing.

Since the Child Victims Act went into effect 21 lawsuits have been filed against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse.



Andrew Donovan of our sister station WSYR spoke with two survivors, including one from Johnson City, to find out why they have a different attitude.

Andrew Donovan: Have you forgiven your abusers?

Yes. Absolutely. 100 percent.

Matt Fitzgibbons was abused in the sacristy of his Syracuse church.

For Dan Paden, it was on a trip with this priest to SUNY Binghamton.

Two Catholics abused by different priests, but who share remarkable acceptance of the trauma.

Fitzgibbons and Paden hope other survivors will consider their approach to healing – instead of the bitterness that resurfaces with every new accusation in the United States.

Two men sharing their paths to healing – hoping others get to a similar ending. In Syracuse, Andrew Donovan, NewsChannel 9.