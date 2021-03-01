Johnson and Johnson’s new vaccine shipped out

WASHINGTON DC – After being approved by the FDA this weekend, millions of doses of the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine are heading out the door today.

NewsChannel 34’s Raquel Martin has more on what to expect now.

The White House Coronavirus Response Team says the distribution of the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine is a significant step to fight this pandemic.

They’re hoping with now 3 options available the country’s vulnerable will get vaccinated.

Millions of doses of the newly approved Johnson and Johnson vaccine are heading out the door.

“Doses will be delivered as early as tomorrow,” says Biden COVID-19 team coordinator Jeff Zients.

Jeff Zients who heads the Biden Administration’s Coronavirus Team said Monday the vaccine will be available at local pharmacies and community health centers within days.

In total nearly 4 million doses will be split between each state proportionately.

“So for example, if a state represents 2% of the US population, receives approximately 2% of the Pfizer allocation,” says Zients.

Johnson and Johnson is now the third vaccine to receive emergency use authorization from the FDA.

The vaccine has a 85% efficacy rate and it’s the first coronavirus vaccine on the market that only requires a single dose.

“increased vaccine supply creates greater opportunity for people to get vaccinated,” says Doctor Marcella Nunez Smith, Equity Task Force head.

Doctor Marcella Nunez Smith also says the vaccine only needs routine refrigeration, something that will be key to getting vaccines to currently underserved rural and black and brown communities.

“get the first vaccine that is available to you when it is your turn,” says Smith.

Johnson and Johnson is now shipping out its entire inventory.

And says it’s working to deliver approximately 16 million additional doses by the end of March.

The White House Coronavirus Team says while the news of a new vaccine is worth celebrating we are still a long ways away from herd immunity and are begging the public to get vaccinated as soon as possible.