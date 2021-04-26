Johnson and Johnson vaccine to resume Thursday in Broome County

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County is planning to resume the use of the Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccine now that the federal government has lifted the pause on its administration.

A county spokesperson says a J and J clinic is planned for this Thursday along with a previously scheduled Moderna clinic Thursday at the SUNY Broome Ice Center which still has hundreds of available appointments.

The county has decided to cancel the pop-up clinic initially intended for veterans and the families that was scheduled for Wednesday at American Legion Post 1645 on Robinson Street in Binghamton.

The county is expecting 1170 doses of Pfizer from the state this week.