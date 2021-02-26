Johnson and Johnson single-dose coronavirus vaccine waiting to get approved

WASHINGTON, DC – The FDA is likely to approve the country’s third coronavirus vaccine following an all-day review today.

It would become the first single-dose shot.

NewsChannel 34’s Jessi Turnure reports on the Biden administration’s latest efforts to vaccinate America.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky/CDC Director

“More vaccine is on the way.”

The White House Covid Response Team is gearing up to send a third manufacturer’s COVID vaccine to the states as early as next week.

Dr. Anthony Fauci/Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

“We now have three highly effective vaccines.”

The FDA appears ready to approve the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine.

The company says it will provide 20 million doses by the end of March….and 80 million more doses by June.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky/CDC Director

“This is our path out.”

CDC Director— Dr. Rochelle Walensky— says another vaccine couldn’t come at a better time.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky/CDC Director

“Cases, hospital admissions and deaths all remain very high.”



The U.S. recently surpassed more than half a million deaths.

Dr. Anthony Fauci warns the more infectious mutation of the virus— from the U.K.— may be the most dominant strain in the U.S. by the end of March

Dr. Anthony Fauci/Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

“Viruses will not mutate if you don’t give them the opportunity to spread and replicate.”

The Biden administration is now asking U.S. businesses to require masks and social distancing…

offer employees incentives to get vaccinated and promote safety measures and vaccinations to their customers.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky/CDC Director

“Now is not the time to relax restrictions… we may be done with the virus, but clearly the virus is not done with us.”

The White House COVID Response Team says these next two months will be crucial as the U.S. moves closer to vaccinating most Americans.