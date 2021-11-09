John Riley to run for Congress

BINGHAMTON, NY – An Endicott native who has spent recent years working as an attorney in Washington, DC has returned home to run for Congress.

Democrat Josh Riley released this YouTube video last night to officially announce his candidacy.

He’s taken a leave from the law firm Jenner and Block so that he can campaign for either a Democratic primary or next November’s general election.

Riley says his family has lived in the Triple Cities for generations and that his relatives worked at both Endicott-Johnson and IBM.

He says his goal is to return our area to the former glory days of the E-J Square Deal.

“It was about being part of a community where it doesn’t matter what clothes you wear, or what car you drive, or how you pray, or even how you vote, the question was whether you had a strong work ethic. And if you did, you got a fair shot. The problem is that promise in my generation has been broken,” says Riley.

Aside from working as an attorney, Riley also had positions with Congressman Maurice Hinchey and U-S Senators Ted Kennedy and Al Franken.

He says his top goal is to improve the economy for working and middle class families.

Riley says he plans to run in the 22nd Congressional District against Republican Claudia Tenney, however redistricting could greatly alter the boundaries putting them in separate districts