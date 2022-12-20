VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Southern Tier Golf legend Joey Sindelar paid a visit to Dick’s Sporting Goods on the Vestal Parkway for a shopping event with children from the community.

Over 20 kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton were given $200 in gift cards to purchase whatever they want from the store.

Sindelar and volunteers at the Boys and Girls club served as the children’s personal shopping consultants.

The kids are encouraged to buy items that will last them a while, such as coats, hats, and shoes.

Sindelar said that when you are shopping with a kid, it makes it easy to learn what matters to them, and to connect with their personalities.

“We always end up in the socks and in the gloves, you know, the stuff that’s like, did I really get socks for Christmas? But these kids need this stuff, and the right kind of jacket, and what’s going to be the warmest for the most seasons, that’s kind of our fun to coach them through.”

The event has been ongoing for over 15 years.

The kids kicked things off with a pizza party prior to their shopping spree.

Sindelar said that it is important, and fun for the mentors, to teach basic budgeting, and prioritizing what you need versus what you want.

Dick’s came up with the idea for the event, and Sindelar was more than happy to join on, and become the face of the operation.