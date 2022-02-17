BINGHAMTON, NY – A Republican candidate for U.S. Senate also stopped by Binghamton yesterday.

Joe Pinion was born and raised in Yonkers.

He describes himself as an advocate, entrepreneur, and Political News Commentator.

Pinion says since college he’s been engaged in politics in a volunteer capacity, focusing on healthcare, media and renewable energy.

He adds that he has also appeared on news networks and has his own show called Saturday Agenda on Newsmax.

He wants anyone who has every felt wronged by the government, to join his movement.

“If you are one of the members of law enforcement who watched 2021 become the most dangerous year to live or be an officer, come join our campaign. If you were one of the 30,000 nurses that lost their job, I mean the aftermath of these mandates and feel as if you have been wronged, come join this campaign. For all the who feel as if government has stopped working for them,” says Pinion.

Ending poverty and making sure every child has the ability to read at grade level are 2 topics that are also important to him.

Pinion adds that he’s running because he believes its time to send people with vision to Washington that will look out for our best interest.

He’s seeking the Republican nomination to face Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in November.