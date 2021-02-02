Joe Mihalko seeks re-election as Broome County Clerk

BINGHAMTON, NY – While it may be several months until election day, one county official is already beginning his campaign for re-election.

Republican Joe Mihalko announced yesterday that he will be running to retain his current position as Broome County Clerk.

Mihalko was first elected back in 2017, and he says that he’s very happy with how his first term went and believes he was able uphold some of the promises he made during his previous campaign.

He cited several items on his agenda that he accomplished in his first term including adding appointments at the D-M-V, digitizing files and records in the clerk’s office, and his opposition to new fees and taxes.

Mihalko says he’s running again because he wants to continue what was started 4 years ago.

“If you take a look at the promises that I had for my first term, and my accomplishments, I think you’ll see that I did my best. We’re striving to make things better, faster, more efficient. Definitely I want to continue that,” says Mihalko.

Among his list of goals for a second term, Mihalko wants to expand work at rural D-M-V’s, possibly adding two more sites, and adding more days and hours at current locations, including a second location open on Saturdays on the east side of Broome County to match the Endicott site on the west side.