Binghamton City Councilman Joe Burns is running for Mayor.

The Democrat was first elected to Council 2 years ago representing the southwest portion of the city.

His father, John Burns, served as Mayor of Binghamton from 1958 to 1965.

He faces current Deputy Mayor Republican Jared Kraham in the November election.

Current Mayor Rich David cannot run again due to term limits.

