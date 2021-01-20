Joe Biden becomes 46th president of the United States

WASHINGTON DC – Joe Biden is officially the 46th president of the United States.

As NewsChannel 34’s Anna Wiernicki shows us, President Biden took the oath of office today in an inaugural ceremony that made history in many ways.

Joe Biden, now President Joe Biden.

Biden took the Oath of Office on the west steps of the US Capitol, becoming the 46th President of the United States.

“A day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve,” says Biden.

The ceremony kept with tradition, but unlike any other inauguration in history, overlooking an almost empty National Mall, in a city locked down over threats of Domestic Violence.

“We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal. We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts,” said Biden.

President Biden says today Americans can be hopeful, nodding to his “second in command” Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman, and woman of color, elected to national office.

“Don’t tell me things can’t change,” says Biden.

The small audience included former Presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton.

Noticeably absent, former President Donald Trump.

“Have a good life, we will see you soon, thank you,” says Trump, who wished the administration good luck and thanked the nation before departing for Florida.