VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A popular retailer that’s been a fixture on the Vestal Parkway for decades is moving down the road.

Vestal Supervisor John Schaffer tells NewsChannel 34 that JoAnn Fabrics, currently located at 736 Vestal Parkway East is moving to the Parkway Plaza adjacent to Target.

Schaffer says it is taking over the spot vacated by Bed Bath and Beyond last Spring.

A sign is already on the Parkway Plaza building and renovation work is currently underway.