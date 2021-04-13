J&J vaccine on pause after blood clot concerns

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Health Department canceled 3 vaccine clinics for this week after the federal Food and Drug Administration recommended pausing the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine over blood clot concerns.

Broome canceled its J& J clinics at the SUNY Broome Ice Center for today and tomorrow, as well as a pop-up clinic designated for veterans and their families that was to have taken place tomorrow at American Legion Post 1700 in West Endicott.

The Centers for Disease Control and the FDA are working to determine if there is a link between the vaccine and blood clots.

Six people in the U-S developed blood clots within two weeks of getting the vaccine.

There are currently four clinics administering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine scheduled for

Thursday, Friday, Monday and next Tuesday at the Ice Center with appointments still available.

Anyone 16 years-old and older is eligible.

To register, go to go broomecounty.com/hd/coronavirus/vaccine.