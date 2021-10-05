Jim “Mudcat” Golf Tournament benefits local charities

BINGHAMTON, NY – For 20 years this golf tournament has been giving back to 4 important charities within our area.

Security Mutual teamed up with Jim “Mudcat” Grant Legacy All-Star Golf Tournament 20 years ago.

All proceeds go towards CHOW, Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton, Broome County Urban League and Catholic Charities of Broome County.

Last month the tournament was able to raise $40,000.

MaryBeth Smith, the Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton mentions how thankful they all are.

“And we’re able to serve all of these people and the families because we, all of us here, all of the agencies, we are a family,” says Smith.

Each charity got $10,000.

On Friday, Security Mutual also mentioned the charity concert is coming up on the 9th and is a Elton John and Billy Joel tribute show.

It’s being held at the Broome County Forum and will raise money for the company’s Sock Out Cancer initiative.