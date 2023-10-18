SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An agreement with ESPN and former Syracuse Men’s Basketball coach, Jim Boeheim, is in the works for him to join the cable sports channel for the 2023-24 college basketball season.

According to a source from College Hoops Today, Boeheim is in the final stage of the agreement that would allow him to work with ESPN on both games and studio.

The coach recently was honored by Syracuse University Athletics with “Jim Boeheim Day” which will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in the JMA Wireless Dome during the Notre Dame game.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer is known as the most successful coach in Syracuse basketball history.

Boeheim, who announced his retirement following the completion of last season, was at the helm of his alma mater’s program for 47 years.

