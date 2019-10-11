Jill Gardner returns to the Tri-Cities Opera

BINGHAMTON N.Y – 2 decades after graduating from its training program, Jill Gardner is returning to Tri-Cities Opera in a role she feels she was born to perform.

The soprano will sing the title role in TCO’s upcoming production of Puccini’s Tosca.

It’s a classic opera love triangle based on a true story in which Tosca is a singer who is in love with artist Cavaradossi while being pursued by the evil chief of police Scarpia.

Gardner, who lived in Binghamton for 10 years before moving to North Carolina, met her husband Jake while at TCO.

She says she loves singing to her people from the Forum stage.

“20 years ago, I graduated in 1999 from the Resident Artist Training Program and that’s when my career started. There’s a hallmark about coming back after that 20 year time and singing a role that I’ve sung the most,” says Gardner.

Gardner says Tosca makes a great first opera for newcomers because of the drama, fantastic singing and Puccini’s evocative music.

There will be one performance on Sunday October 20th at 3 P-M at the Forum Theatre in downtown Binghamton.

Tickets range from 20 to 79 dollars with discounts available for seniors, students, military and veterans.

There will also be a free opera preview tomorrow evening at the TCO opera center on Clinton Street at 7:30.

For tickets and more information go to Tri Cities Opera dot com.

You can also watch Gardner’s entire interview, including why she wishes she had met Giacomo Puccini, at Binghamtonhomepage.com