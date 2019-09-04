Jewish Community Center of Binghamton to hold upcoming Drag Queen story hour

From the Binghamton JCC:

The Jewish Community Center of Binghamton will be holding a drag storytime event, Not Your Bubbe’s Storytime, on September 29th, 2019, from 12 – 2 PM.

Not Your Bubbe’s Storytime is a free, fun, and family-friendly event geared towards young children, though the entire community is welcome and encouraged to attend to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community and the Jewish Community Center of Binghamton.

Information and registration for JCC preschool and youth programming, such as swim lessons, preschool and youth classes, and gym programming, will also be available at the event.

Not Your Bubbe’s Storytime will feature local drag performers, including Peaches E. Clair, Katrina, Paris LuRux, and Dusty Boxx, reading to children. Stories will feature themes of “kindness, self-acceptance, and anti-bullying,” according to JCC Youth and Adult Programming Coordinator, Harry Cohen.

Children are encouraged to come in their favorite dress-up outfit for this literacy and self-expression themed event.

Story hours featuring drag queens have become a popular family and community event, as they give children and families a unique opportunity to learn more about gender expression and differences, while encouraging empathy, tolerance, and self-confidence.

In addition to the story hour, the 4 County Library System’s Bookmobile will be at the JCC from 11 am to 12 pm.

The Bookmobile is a mobile library where participants at the story time will be introduced to the 4CLS mission of bringing literacy to the community.

Children and adults will be able to sign up for a library card and check out books from a wide variety of selections on the Bookmobile.

Those interested in requesting materials of a certain genre, or any specific books, CD’s, or DVD’s, may contact Noelle Holmes at the 4CLS via phone (607-723-8236 ext. 322) or email (nholmes@4cls.org) in advance of the event.

For more information about Not Your Bubbe’s Storytime, the JCC’s Youth Programming, or the JCC, contact the JCC office at 607-724-2417.

The JCC is a not-for-profit organization and partner agency of the United Way of Broome County and the Jewish Federation of Greater Binghamton, that serves the community at large regardless of age, race, religion, or sexual orientation. Financial assistance is offered to all who qualify as long as funds are available.