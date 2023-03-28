BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tomorrow, March 29th, is Jersey Mike’s nationwide Day of Giving, and two local restaurants are taking part.

Jersey Mike’s locations in both Binghamton and Vestal will be donating 100% of proceeds, not just the profit, to the Institute for Child Development.

The ICD is located on Binghamton University’s campus behind the East Gym. It works to help children with autism spectrum disorder, and their families, through high-quality, person-centered, evidence-based practice.

This is the 13th year of the Day of Giving campaign, raising more than $67 million for local charities.

Last year alone, the day raised a record-breaking $20 million.

Eat out for a good cause. The Binghamton location is located at 1257 Upper Front Street and the Vestal location is in the Vestal Plaza.

Not in the Binghamton area? 27 other Jersey Mike’s locations in Upstate New York will donate to organizations like Make-A-Wish and the Special Olympics. Check out the full list of NY locations here.