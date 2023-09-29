NORWICH, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Jersey Mike’s Subs has been serving quality sandwiches across the nation since 1956. Now, Norwich residents will have the chance to see what they’re all about.

Franchise owner Connor Wilson is inviting the community to join him on October 4 for the grand opening of Jersey Mike’s new location in Norwich. The restaurant is located at 5631 State Highway 12 and will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

From October 4 to October 8, Wilson is also hosting a fundraiser to support Make-A-Wish Central New York. Prior to the opening, special fundraising coupons will be distributed throughout the local community through a grassroots effort. With the coupon, customers who make a minimum $3 donation to Make-A-Wish Central New York will receive a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible for the offer.

Guests who would prefer to carry out can place their orders through the Jersey Mike’s website or Jersey Mike’s app. Delivery is available in most areas through the app or third-party delivery services. Curbside pickup is also available.

Jersey Mike’s is looking to add new members to their team. Those who are passionate about customer service, interested in connecting with members of the community, and are looking to grow within their career are encouraged to apply. Applications can be sent to sdeperno@upstatejms.com.

Jersey Mike’s Subs is known for their authentic fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs, in-store freshly baked bread, and quality produce.

To contact Jersey Mike’s Subs at their Norwich location, click here.