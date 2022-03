BINGHAMTON, NY – Grab a sub for a good cause.

The Jersey Mikes on Upper Front Street will be donating 100% of its profits Wednesday, March 30, to the Special Olympics USA Games.

This is part of the chain’s Day of Giving.

Just like the Olympics, the Special Olympics happen every four years. This year’s games is taking place in Orlando starting on June 5.

Order your sub in store or on the app.