Jersey Mikes officially opens on Upper Front Street

BINGHAMTON, NY – A new sandwich shop just opened up on Upper Front Street.

Jersey Mike’s located at 1257 Upper Front Street, Binghamton officially opened its doors yesterday morning.

The franchise owner, Connor Wilson says he was especially pleased with how opening day went.

Wilson mentioned the mobile orders on the app had to be shut off around 3 pm yesterday due to the high volume of orders coming in.

Jersey Mike’s is also doing a fundraiser now through Sunday to raise money for the Catholic Schools of Broome County Foundation.

“Doing that for the local schools system means a lot to me, I went to the Catholic schools. I graduated from Seton Catholic Central in 2016, it was a great experience for me and I would like to pass on that opportunity to as many people as I possibly can,” says Wilson.

Customers with a special coupon can receive a free regular sub as long as you donate a minimum of 2 dollars.

Wilson says Jersey Mike’s is unique because of its high quality subs that are made and sliced fresh in front of you daily.

Jersey Mike’s is open 10 to 9 daily.