VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A popular sandwich chain is preparing to open 2 additional locations in Greater Binghamton.

Jersey Mike’s is opening in the University Plaza in Vestal next Wednesday.

The sub shop boasts premium meats and cheeses piled high on in-store baked bread.

This will be the second Jersey Mike’s opened by franchise owner Connor Wilson following one on Upper Front Street in the Town of Chenango which opened in July of 2021.

During its first 5 days, the Vestal store will offer free subs to those with a special coupon and a $2 donation to the Institute for Child Development at Binghamton University.

Vestal officials say another Jersey Mike’s is planned for further down the parkway in the strip mall that also houses Starbucks.