LOS ANGELES – A Jeopardy champion was dethroned Wednesday night.

Champion Amy Schneider lost her first game since her run started on November 17.

Schneider’s 40 game streak lands her among the Jeopardy greats, including the show’s host, Ken Jennings.

“It’s still a little hard to believe,” she said of her impressive run. “It’s something that I’m going to be remembered for, and that’s pretty great.”

Schneider is also excited to be earning this achievement as a trans woman, showing an often marginalized group of people that they can go far.

She takes home almost $1.4 million.

Taking her place is Chicago Librarian Rhone Talsma.