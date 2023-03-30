JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City Police Department is giving community members the opportunity to ask questions and voice their concerns over the next few months.

Community Engagement Officer Jay Peets will host four meetings on April 5th, May 3rd, May 10th, and June 1st.

In each meeting, Peets will present a brief PowerPoint about the police department and its services, and then open the floor to all community members and business owners who wish to voice their opinions.

The Police Department says this is a great opportunity to discuss any issues that residents may be experiencing in their neighborhoods.

The meetings will be held at the following locations:

April 5th – Family Enrichment Network – 24 Cherry Street – 6 p.m.

– Family Enrichment Network – 24 Cherry Street – 6 p.m. May 3rd – Johnson City Senior Center – 30 Brocton Street – 6 p.m.

– Johnson City Senior Center – 30 Brocton Street – 6 p.m. May 10th – Johnson City Police Department – 31 Avenue C – 4 p.m.

– Johnson City Police Department – 31 Avenue C – 4 p.m. June 1st – Johnson City High School – 666 Reynolds Road – 6 p.m.

You can sign up to attend here.

Any questions can be answered by Officer Peets at 607-729-9322 Ext. 2396 or jpeets@jcpolice.com