JCPD is searching for the suspect that robbed NBT Bank

News

by: Jackie Gillis

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, NY- On Friday, the JCPD responded to a report of an armed robbery at the NBT Bank located at 331 Main Street.

The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on a small mountain bike.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, last seen wearing dark pants, dark shoes, a light blue denim jacket, a black hat with long dark hair, a backpack and a black and white bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the JC Police at 729-9321.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News