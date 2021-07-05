JCPD is searching for the suspect that robbed NBT Bank

JOHNSON CITY, NY- On Friday, the JCPD responded to a report of an armed robbery at the NBT Bank located at 331 Main Street.

The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on a small mountain bike.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, last seen wearing dark pants, dark shoes, a light blue denim jacket, a black hat with long dark hair, a backpack and a black and white bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the JC Police at 729-9321.