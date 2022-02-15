JOHNSON CITY – An annual fundraiser makes its return to Johnson City.

The 2022 t-shirt sale for Autism Awareness is underway, with enough time to get them before Autism Awareness Month in April.

The fundraiser is through the Johnson City Police Association, who say they they recognize the need to raise awareness and support for autism all year long.

All proceeds will go to Alive With Autism, a local non-profit providing support to individuals and families with a diagnosis.

You can purchase long or short sleeved t-shirts, hoodies and even face masks and gaiters until 2/28.

Click here to shop.