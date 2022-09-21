BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Looking to get rid of some used goods that may still have some value? You’re in luck. Binghamton’s Jewish Community Center is hosting an outdoor yard sale on Sunday, October 9th, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Community members and vendors are welcomed to rent a table for $25 to sell their items. That $25 will go directly to the JCC Early Childhood Education Center.

Participants who would like to rent a table must do so in advance by contacting the JCC Office at 607-724-2417.

The entire community is welcome to attend the event for free.

In the event of inclement weather, the event has a rain date of October 16th.